Fight Talk: Khan v Brook, Benn's comeback talk and The Rock

Here's our round-up of this week's boxing and UFC chat from across social media.

Khan v Brook - 'a last roll of the dice'

It's been years in the making but will British fans finally get to see a match-up between former world champions Amir Khan and Kell Brook?

We've been here so many times before, but it's looking promising.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he'll be giving it one last shot as he eyes up spring next year for a potential fight, while Khan told IFL TV he is willing to "discuss numbers".

There's a lot of bad blood between Khan and Brook and it's hard to think of such a fierce rivalry, over so many years, where the boxers haven't actually met in the ring.

A lot of fans are no longer bothered...

But if the fight deal does get signed - and once the trash talk is turned up a notch - some will still be eager to tune in...

Nigel Benn to return aged 55?

Have we gone back to the mid-90s?

We told you last Friday that former heavyweight world champion Oliver McCall, 54, is still fighting today.

Well, a British boxing legend has gone one better. At the age of 55, former two-weight world champion Nigel Benn looks like he might be making a comeback.

There's even a press conference happening this Thursday, where it is rumoured that the 'Dark Destroyer' will announce a bout against 40-year-old Cameroonian Sakio Bika.

It's got these chaps talking on Twitter ...

Chisora's 'surprise' for Parker

A month or so out from their heavyweight tussle at London's O2 Arena on 26 October, Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker had a lot to say to each other.

In the almost obligatory pre-fight face-off, they sat backwards on a chair either side of a table in a darkened room and traded words.

New Zealander Parker didn't rise to Chisora repeatedly referring to him as an 'Australian' - and instead told the Briton he will send him into retirement.

Chisora, known for his unpredictability at press conferences and weigh-ins, apparently has a "surprise" in store for Parker.

This one is building up nicely - and most fans enjoyed the verbal exchanges...

Chef Whyte

In one of the more bizarre highlights from the week, Dillian Whyte swapped his boxing gloves for oven mitts as the heavyweight contender appeared on Celebrity Masterchef.

Now, we won't give you any spoilers - instead here's a not-so-subtle plug for you to watch it on BBC iPlayer.

But we will tell you how Twitter reacted to Chef Whyte…

UFC meets the WWE

UFC fans are counting down the days until Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fight on 2 November in New York.

A packed out Madison Square Garden, and two explosive loud-mouthed fighters in an anything-can-happen bout - what more could you ask for?

Well, you could throw Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson into the mix.

A world title may not be on the line, but the WWE wrestler and Hollywood superstar will be presenting a new belt - created specially by UFC - to the winner.

UFC 244 will certainly be one to remember, but some fans think the new belt - and The Rock's appearance - is just a gimmick and cheapening the sport...