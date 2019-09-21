KSI v Logan Paul: Billy Joe Saunders named on undercard on 9 November

Billy Joe Saunders (right) beat Shefast Isufu in Stevenage in May

Billy Joe Saunders will make his American debut on the undercard of the rematch between YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul on 9 November.

Saunders will defend his WBO super-middleweight title at the Los Angeles event, which his promoter Eddie Hearn has described as "a circus".

The 30-year-old Briton became a two-weight world champion when he outclassed Shefast Isufi in May.

"It's a great chance to get some new fans onboard," Saunders said.

Saunders, whose opponent is yet to be announced, feels the fight is a "chance to put his name in bright lights" in America.

KSI and Logan Paul, who each have more than 20 million YouTube subscribers, shared a majority draw when they first fought at Manchester Arena in August 2018.

The bout at the Staples Center, home of basketball's Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, will be shown live on streaming service DAZN.

On the YouTube fight, Saunders added: "The KSI v Logan Paul rematch has really captured the imagination of the British and American public and it's something that sells. Fair play to them both, it's going to be a great show."