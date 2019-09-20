Steven Donnelly: Ballymena fighter triumphs at Ultimate Boxxer event in London

Steven Donnelly said his amateur experience drove him to Ultimate Boxxer success

Steven Donnelly produced three highly skilled performances to win the Ultimate Boxxer 5 tournament in London.

The Ballymena super-welterweight dominated the final to stop Lenny Fuller in the second round.

Donnelly had earlier beaten Ish O'Connor and Sean Robinson in his quarter-final and last four bouts.

"It's just unbelievable," Donnelly told BT Sport after beating Fuller. "All the training has paid off, it's been a tough six or seven weeks."

Donnelly progressed to the semi-final after stopping Ipswich fighter O'Connor with a series of crushing body shots.

Donnelly, the first Olympian to compete at Ultimate Boxxer, made no mistake in the first fight as he saw off O'Connor to advance to the last four at the Indigo at The O2.

After O'Connor - who was a late replacement for the injured Aaron Collins - fell to the canvas following his own wild attempt at a right hook, Donnelly went to work on his opponent's body, flooring him twice before a final knockdown following a jab to the head ended the contest with 15 seconds remaining in the first round.

Donnelly lives up to pre-tournament favourite tag

Donnelly then produced another classy display to edge Robinson and book his spot in the final, with the 31-year-old again finding joy with bodyshots in the first and second rounds.

All three judges marked their scorecards 29-28 in favour of the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist.

In the final, Fuller started aggressively before Donnelly assumed command, landing a couple of thundering right hands towards the end of the first round.

With the Englishman visibly shaken, Donnelly continued to dictate in the second and landed a succession of right hands before the referee stepped in.

"I used my jab and my boxing ability well," said Donnelly.

"My amateur experience shone through and I seem to be punching harder now, which is good, you need that in the pros. I'm learning and I'm getting there."