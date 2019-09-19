Frazer Clarke loses semi-final spot at World Boxing Championships after verdict reviewed

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch final round of Clarke's quarter-final with Babanin

Frazer Clarke has reacted angrily after he was stripped of a semi-final spot at the World Boxing Championships.

The British super-heavyweight won his bout with Maksim Babanin in Ekaterinburg on a split decision, but the Russian team lodged an appeal.

The final round scoring was reviewed and the result was overturned, with Babanin guaranteed a bronze medal.

"The best moment of my career and the worst happened within a few hours of each other," tweeted Clarke.

"It's out of my hands; I just turn up and compete. This has to go to people with more knowledge and understanding of the situation."

Clarke, 28, from Burton upon Trent, won gold for England at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and was making his debut in the world event.

The International Boxing Association (AIBA), which runs the World Championships, will not be in charge of boxing at the Olympics in Tokyo next year after it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee.

Despite Clarke's result, Britain still have three boxers in the semi-finals in Peter McGrail, Pat McCormack and Benjamin Whittaker. All their semi-finals are on Friday.