AIBA World Boxing Championships: Four GB fighters into semi-finals

Frazer Clarke won a gold medal at last year's Commonwealth Games after recovering from a serious hamstring injury

AIBA World Boxing Championships Follow semi-final coverage on Red Button, BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Four British fighters are guaranteed a medal after victory in the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Peter McGrail, Pat McCormack, Benjamin Whittaker and Frazer Clarke progressed through to Friday's semi-finals.

It means Great Britain will equal their best-ever haul of four medals won at the 2011 Championships in Baku.

However, Cheavon Clarke failed to get past Muslim Gadzhimagomedov while Galal Yafai was beaten by Billal Bennama.

Frazer Clarke is making his World Championships debut after missing the 2017 tournament with a career-threatening hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old gained a split-decision victory over Russian Maksim Babanin and will now follow in the footsteps of Joe Joyce and Anthony Joshua by winning a World Championship medal in the super heavyweight division.

McCormack, the welterweight number two seed, secured a place on the podium with a 3-2 split decision over Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa,

Bantamweight McGrail overcame Kavinder Singh Bisht of India in a unanimous decision while light heavyweight Whittaker secured a 4-1 win over New Zealand's Jerome Joseph-Pampellone.