AIBA World Boxing Championships: Six GB fighters into quarter-finals

British flyweight fighter Galal Yafai enjoyed a unanimous victory over Cuban top seed Yosvany Veitia Soto

Six British fighters reached the quarter-final stage as the preliminary rounds of the World Boxing Championships came to an end in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Galal Yafai, Cheavon Clarke, Peter McGrail, Pat McCormack, Ben Whittaker and Frazer Clarke all progressed.

However Luke McCormack failed to get past Leonel de los Santos of the Dominican Republic, losing a split decision.

The quarter-finals start on Wednesday.

Flyweight Yafai enjoyed a unanimous victory over Cuban boxer and top seed Yosvany Veitia Soto before heavyweight Cheavon Clarke beat Armenia's Henrik Sargsyan with a 3-1 split decision.

Bantamweight McGrail beat Azerbaijan boxer Tayfur Aliyev by unanimous decision; Pat McCormack made it through in the same fashion against Georgia's Lasha Guruli at welterweight; Whittaker also took a unanimous win against Turkmenistan's Nuryagdy Nuryadyyev at light-heavyweight; and super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke's 4-1 split decision win over Mourad Aliev of France also saw him into the quarter-finals.