World Boxing Championships: Kurt Walker makes quarter-finals

Kurt Walker won gold at the European Games in Minsk in July as he gears up the the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Ireland's Kurt Walker has reached the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Championships in Russia.

Walker beat Canadian Eric Robin Basran with a unanimous decision in a repeat of their semi-final bout at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He will now face Mongolia's Tsendbaatar Erdenebat in the last eight of the 57kg class in Ekaterinburg.

Michael Nevin and Aidan Walsh lost their last 16 and last 32 bouts on split decisions.

Walker landed some blows on Basran in an offensive first round, but the Canadian hit back with some strong counter-punching.

The aggressive approach from the Lisburn boxer continued in the second round, with Walker catching his opponent with a right-left combination with one minute to go to assert his dominance.

Another strong combination at the start of the final round was again absorbed by Basran, but the judges unanimously backed Walker, who is now the last Irish fighter left in the competition.

Belfast's Walsh came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 split decision against England's Pat McCormack in the 69kg class.

Nevin missed out on a quarter-final spot to Crimea-born Gleb Bakshi despite one judge awarding the Portlaoise boxer all three rounds in the 75kg bout.