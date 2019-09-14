Devin Haney becomes mandatory challenger for Vasyl Lomachenko after winning interim title

Haney's record improved to 23-0 (15 KOs)

Devin Haney became the mandatory challenger for Vasyl Lomachenko's WBC world lightweight belt after winning the interim title.

The 20-year-old American produced a fourth-round corner stoppage of Russian Zaur Abdullaev in New York on Friday.

Abdullaev's corner pulled the 25-year-old out because of a potential fractured cheekbone, as Haney improved his record to 23-0.

"I wasn't nearly done beating him," said Haney. "I was just warming up."

Haney quickly called out Ukrainian unified lightweight world champion Lomachenko, who beat Britain's Luke Campbell on points to win the WBC title in August.

"It's No-machenko, because he doesn't want to fight me," he said. "No-machenko, come on, let's get this fight going."