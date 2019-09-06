Lee McGregor and Kash Farooq to face each other in November

Media playback is not supported on this device Let's fight by end of year - Farooq & McGregor

Lee McGregor and Kash Farooq have confirmed they will meet in "the biggest fight in Scotland for a long, long time" on 16 November.

Commonwealth bantamweight champion McGregor, 22, and British belt holder Farooq, 23, will put their titles on the line at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

The unbeaten fighters had said last month they were ready to "give Scottish boxing fans what they want".

"This harks back to the golden days of Scottish boxing," said Farooq.

"There's no bad 'beef' - it's just simply going to be a great night for the sport in our country."

Glasgow-based Farooq took his record to 13 wins from 13 - six by knockout - with his win over first-round win over Duane Winters earning him the Lonsdale belt outright in August.

Edinburgh's McGregor, unbeaten in seven fights, retained his Commonwealth bantamweight title with an eighth-round stoppage of Scott Allan in June.

He told the MTK Global site: "I know it'll be the hardest fight of my career and I would say the same goes for Kash. I know it's going to be a tough night but I'm going to be fully prepared for it.

"When I was a kid, myself and my Dad used to watch British title fights and he told me back then: 'I want you to win that title.'

"This is the biggest fight in Scotland for a long, long time. You have to go back to Alex Arthur's reign to find a comparison. It's massive for me, for Kash and for all the Scottish boxing fans."