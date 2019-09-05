Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer set for November return in the USA

Carl Frampton's last bout ended in defeat at the hands of Josh Warrington last December

Carl Frampton is set to make his comeback from injury against Isaac Dogboe in California on 30 November.

Frampton pulled out of a bout against Emmanuel Dominguez after a "freak accident" with an ornament last month.

Michael Conlan is also set to face Vladimir Nikitin in New York on 14 December after the Russian withdrew from August's fight in Falls Park.

Both bouts will be in the featherweight division as the Belfast boxers try and navigate routes to world title fights.

Promoter Bob Arum had speculated that both Frampton and Conlan were set to feature on the same card in New York in December.

However, only Conlan is set to take to the ring in Madison Square Garden with Frampton's return from a broken hand looking likely to take place a fortnight earlier.

Frampton, who said he will be "punching in four weeks' time" and has returned to training after his accident, hasn't fought since losing to Josh Warrington in an memorable IBF world featherweight encounter in Manchester last December.

London boxer Dogboe, who used to spar with both Frampton and Conlan, lost his WBO super bantamweight title after being defeated by Emanuel Navarrete last December.

Navarrete then beat the 24-year-old in a rematch in May with a technical knockout and Dogboe hasn't fought since that defeat.

Michael Conlan is unbeaten in his professional career

Nikitn was due to fight Conlan in Belfast on 3 August before withdrawing after tearing his bicep.

The Russian beat Conlan in controversial circumstances at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the scheduled rematch was seen as a chance for revenge.

Conlan had previously said he wouldn't chase a rematch with the Russian after his withdrawal.

Diego Alberto Ruiz stepped in to replace Nikitin, with Conlan winning comfortably in front of his home crowd to extend his unbeaten record as a professional.