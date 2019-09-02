Carl Frampton: 'Determined' Belfast boxer returns to training

Carl Frampton hasn't fought since losing to Josh Warrington in Manchester last December

Carl Frampton says he has been told he could be punching "in four weeks' time" after seeing a specialist about his hand injury.

Frampton was forced to pull out of a fight against Emmanuel Dominguez after a "freak accident" with an ornament last month.

It was set to be his first bout since losing to Josh Warrington in December.

Promoter Bob Arum said Frampton and Michael Conlan are set to feature on the same card in New York in December.

Frampton broke a bone in his left hand while sitting in a hotel lobby in Philadelphia and was forced to withdraw four days before his scheduled bout against Dominguez.

Before the injury, Arum suggested Frampton's best shot at a title fight was at super-featherweight despite the Belfast native having never fought at that weight.

"It's getting better," the 32-year-old featherweight told MTK about his injury.

"I saw a specialist on Monday and he's very happy with how it's healing.

"I have a scan in three weeks and then we'll reassess."

Carl Frampton's injured hand (left) and the ornament in the hotel lobby (right)

"I was angry when it happened," said the former two-weight champion, "But I feel like I'm more determined than ever to get straight back at it now.

"I want to hit the ground running. I start training today and I'm going to do as much as I can with my hand in this shape.

He added: "It hasn't been a struggle at all to start thinking about the next one. It's added a bit of fuel to the fire.

"I'm genuinely more determined to get back in the mix now and start getting involved in big fights."