Luke Campbell: Vasyl Lomachenko defeat first time Briton has been 'truly beaten'

Luke Campbell went to hospital after his defeat by Vasyl Lomachenko for a routine check

Luke Campbell says Saturday's defeat by world lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko is the first time he has been "truly beaten".

The Briton, 31, lost his first world title fight via a split decision to Jorge Linares in 2017.

Despite losing to Yvan Mendy in 2015, Campbell won the rematch last September, but Ukraine's Lomachenko earned a unanimous decision in London.

"No excuses," Campbell told Sky Sports. "I was beaten by the better man."

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist went to hospital after the fight for a routine check and said: "We were extra cautious with what's been going on in boxing the last couple of months. I was completely fine."

Beating Campbell at the O2 Arena meant Lomachenko added the WBC title to his WBA and WBO belts, and the double Olympic champion wants to claim the IBF title held by Richard Commey, who is set for a mandatory defence against Teofimo Lopez.

Lomachenko, 31, and his promoter Bob Arum said the three-weight world champion could then go back to featherweight or super-featherweight.

That would free up the lightweight belts for Campbell, who now has a professional record of 20 wins and three defeats.

"I'm not going anywhere," said the Hull fighter. "I don't care who I go up against, I want those belts. They have my name on.

"I do believe I got a lot better from that performance. I learned a few tricks in there myself, from Loma. I'll add them to my style."