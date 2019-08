From the section

Joe Cordina (right) won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and competed at the 2016 Olympics

Welsh lightweight Joe Cordina defended his British and Commonwealth lightweight titles with victory over Gavin Gwynne.

Cordina defeated his fellow Welshman via points decision (116-110), (116-110) and (116-111) at London's O2 Arena.

The 27-year-old's win sees him extend his unbeaten professional record to 10 fights.

Cordina had won the British title in April, when he beat Andy Townend.