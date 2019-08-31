Charlie Edwards keeps world title after low blow from Julio Cesar Martinez

Edwards still has a fight record of 15 wins and one loss from 16 bouts

Great Britain's Charlie Edwards remains the WBC world flyweight champion after his fight with Mexican Julio Cesar Martinez was declared a no contest.

Edwards got hit by a number of body shots in the third round and went down, with a glove and knee on the canvas, when Martinez hit him in the ribs.

The Briton was counted out but, after the officials saw the incident on the big screens, the result was changed.

"This is the right decision. I took a knee for a purpose," said Edwards.

"He finished me off with a body shot and I could not recover. Cheaters never prosper. We get in this ring to abide by the rules."

'So late it was last week'

It was a bizarre conclusion to the fight, the second defence of the belt Edwards won last December with a win over Cristofer Rosales.

There were loud boos when the incident was replayed to the crowd, with Martinez standing in his corner with his arm raised and his corner trying to downplay the incident.

"It was so late it was last week," said promoter Eddie Hearn, who instantly said he would be appealing to the WBC to change the result.

Martinez, speaking with the help of a translator, was then interviewed in the ring but that was also drowned out by the crowd booing.

Then it was announced that the result was declared a no contest, with the decision being cheered around the arena, meaning Edwards is still the champion.