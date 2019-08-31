Women's European Boxing Championships: England's Demie-Jade Resztan & Karris Artingstall win silver

Demie Jade Resztan
Demie-Jade Resztan (right) had beaten Ukrainian top seed Hanna Okhota in the semi-finals

England duo Demie-Jade Resztan and Karris Artingstall won European Championships silver after losing their finals in Madrid.

The pair had beaten higher-ranked opponents in the semi-finals but were beaten unanimously in their gold-medal bouts.

Light-flyweight fighter Resztan, 23, was defeated by Russia's Iulia Chumgalakova.

While featherweight Artingstall, 25, lost to Italy's Irma Testa.

Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke, 22, won gold in the middleweight category with a scrappy unanimous win over Poland's Elzbieta Wojcik.

