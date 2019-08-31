James Tennyson: Belfast lightweight stops Atif Shafiq in second round

  • From the section Boxing
James Tennyson
Tennyson has won 25 of his 28 bouts

Belfast lightweight James Tennyson impressed with a brutal second round knock-out of Atif Shafiq in London.

The former world title contender forced his opponent onto the ropes with a barrage of heavy shots before a left hook saw Shafiq drop to the canvas.

Tennyson has stopped all three of his opponents since moving up from super-featherweight following his title defeat by Tevin Farmer.

"I just had to be patient," Tennyson told Sky Sports.

"Super-featherweight days are long gone, I made the weight comfortably and felt good."

