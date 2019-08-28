European Boxing Championships: Rosie Eccles beats Sandy Ryan to reach last four

Eccles is hoping to become one of the first female boxers from Wales to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo 2020

Welsh boxer Rosie Eccles beat England's Sandy Ryan to reach the semi-finals of the European Boxing Championships and guarantee at least a bronze medal.

Eccles, who won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, took victory by split decision in the welterweight bout in Madrid.

Irish lightweight Amy Broadhurst beat Russia's Rio 2016 bronze medallist Anastasia Belokova on points.

Compatriot and welterweight Christina Desmond lost to Darima Sandakova.