Luke Campbell v Vasiliy Lomachenko, Andy Ruiz Jr and more in Fight Talk

Here's our round-up of this week's boxing and UFC chat from across social media.

Can Campbell pull off a shock?

With the WBA Super, WBC and WBO lightweight titles up for grabs, can Britain's Luke Campbell pull off a shock against Vasiliy Lomachenko this weekend?

The Ukrainian's list of achievements are almost unbelievable: an amateur record of 396 wins and one loss (which he avenged twice), consecutive Olympic gold medals, a world title in his third professional bout and a three-weight world champion after just 12 fights.

Not bad, eh?

He's a clear favourite against Campbell, but some in the fight game don't think it will be an easy night's work...

British heavyweight Dave Allen and WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring share their predictions on Campbell v Lomachenko

And one ex-world champion even thinks his former stable-mate can win the fight...

Yarde's trainer's methods questioned

Anthony Yarde - another British fighter - fell short in his quest for the WBO light-heavyweight title on Saturday, losing to hometown favourite Sergey Kovalev in Russia.

But there was a lot of praise for the Londoner's efforts...

Yarde's team were in full voice during the fight - with chants of "Lions in the camp" echoing around the fighter between rounds.

But trainer Tunde Ajayi's methods, which include no sparring during training, have divided opinions in the boxing world...

Kovalev, meanwhile, is eyeing a mouth-watering fight against Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. But this British world champion wants a piece of the action...

Rugby reacts to Haskell's MMA move

Following (almost) in the footsteps of cricketer-turned-boxer Andrew Flintoff, former England rugby union international James Haskell has announced he is signing with mixed martial arts promotion Bellator MMA.

He'll be hoping his career lasts longer than Flintoff's.

Here's how some of Haskell's rugby colleagues reacted...

Ruiz throws 30th birthday party

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr is planning to "end Anthony Joshua's career" when the two meet again in Saudi Arabia on 7 December.

But the Mexican took time out from training to throw himself a rather extravagant 30th birthday bash, accompanied by some YouTube stars. This is how people on Twitter reacted...

Steaks are high for Hatton

Former world champion Ricky Hatton got more than he bargained for when out for dinner while on holiday in Greece.

The Mancunian posted a picture of the receipt on his Instagram account, along with the caption: "Just woke up this morning in a puddle of [expletive] tears. That's what you get for being a fat greedy [expletive]."

Khan's baby reveal

A month after his stoppage win over Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia, Britain's Amir Khan has laced the gloves again.

Was it in preparation for the sought-after Kell Brook fight, you ask? Or perhaps a rematch against American champion Terence Crawford?

Nope, it was to reveal the gender of baby Khan number three...