James Tennyson: Belfast lightweight to fight Atif Shafiq on Saturday

Tennyson was stopped by Tevin Farmer in their IBF world super-featherweight fight last year

Belfast fighter James Tennyson will take on England's Atif Shafiq for the WBA International lightweight title in London on Saturday.

Former European champion Tennyson, 27, will challenge for the ranking title on the undercard of the Vasily Lomachenko-Luke Campbell fight.

Tennyson has already chalked up two wins this year with victories over Garry Neale and Brayan Mairen.

Shafiq comes into the contest with a record of 21 wins from 23 fights.

Tennyson has won 24 of his 27 professional bouts with one of his three defeats coming last October against Tevin Farmer when he was fighting for the IBF super-featherweight world title.

He moved up to lightweight in February after vacating his European and Commonwealth super-featherweight belts.