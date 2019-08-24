Sergey Kovalev stops Anthony Yarde to retain WBO world light-heavyweight title
- From the section Boxing
Sergey Kovalev overcame a spirited challenge to knock out Britain's Anthony Yarde and defend his WBO world light-heavyweight title.
Russia's Kovalev, 36, dominated early on in his home city of Chelyabinsk but was close to being beaten in the eighth round when under a barrage of attacks.
Yarde looked on the brink of glory but the champion's know-how shone through.
Kovalev, fatigued himself, responded well and pounced on a tiring Yarde to land an 11th-round knockout.
