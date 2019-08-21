Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan to share New York card

Frampton has not fought since his defeat by Josh Warrington in December

Belfast featherweights Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan are set to fight on the same bill in New York on 14 December, says promoter Bob Arum.

Speaking on the TalkBox podcast, Arum said the duo will feature on the undercard of Terence Crawford's title defence at Madison Square Garden.

"Michael Conlan is scheduled to fight on that card," said Arum.

"If the hand comes around and it's in good shape, Frampton will also be on that card."

Legendary promoter Arum has represented Conlan since he turned professional in 2016, while he signed a multi-fight deal with Frampton in January.

Frampton is out of action after a large ornament was knocked on to his hand in Philadelphia this month, breaking a bone and causing the former two-weight world champion to pull out of his bout with Emmanuel Dominguez.

The 32-year-old has not fought since his IBF world featherweight title defeat by Josh Warrington in December.

Before the injury, Arum suggested Frampton's best shot at a title fight was at super-featherweight despite the Belfast native having never fought at that weight.

Conlan won his 12th professional fight earlier this month

While Frampton has his sights set on recapturing a world title, Conlan is also eyeing a belt and hopes for an opportunity within the next 18 months.

An Olympic bronze medallist in 2012, Conlan brought his professional record to 12-0 in August with a ninth-round stoppage of Diego Alberto Ruiz in west Belfast.

The bill on 14 December is expected to be topped by WBO welterweight champion Crawford, who defeated Amir Khan in April.