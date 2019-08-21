Anthony Joshua & Lennox Lewis clown around, Tyson Fury meets Mike Tyson

Joshua and Lewis clowning around

Anthony Joshua was back in the headlines after comments he made in his extended Untold Truth interview - and social media was stirred into action.

The Briton put his defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr in June down to a "lucky punch sent from the gods", which didn't go down too well with this former world title challenger...

'AJ' then said his fellow former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis is a "clown" he doesn't respect, which "disappointed" his compatriot.

But fighter-turned-promoter Spencer Fearon, also known as 'Master Knowledge', wants the duo to take inspiration from two giants of the music world and make up...

Joshua also said he regrets allowing Ruiz Jr to pose with his IBF, WBA and WBO belts in the news conference prior to their fight in New York, and rubbished claims he was knocked down in sparring.

With the rematch set for Saudi Arabia on 7 December (despite Ruiz Jr denying he has signed a deal) pundit Steve Bunce isn't sure Joshua is ready to step into the ring...

When Tyson met Tyson

When 'Baby Fury' was born in August 1988, his parents named him after the undisputed world heavyweight champion at the time.

Thirty one years later and that baby - born prematurely, weighing just a pound, and now a heavyweight boxer himself - met his namesake...

Mayweather v Pacquiao II?

Four years after Floyd Mayweather won a unanimous decision in the most anticipated and lucrative bout of all time, a video surfaced of him saying he was off to Saudi Arabia to discuss a rematch with Manny Pacquiao...

But don't get too excited - the 42-year-old American told FightHype it was an old video, then claimed he was paid more than $2m (£1.65m) to record the video and that a rematch will never happen...

Pacquiao, meanwhile, has more pressing matters to deal with - such as controlling his new pooch, which he has cheekily named after his last opponent...

Will Lesnar and Jones finally get it on?

They've been calling each other out for years.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is working for the WWE - but wrestling legend Kurt Angle reckons the 42-year-old could be tempted to return to the octagon for a fight with light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones, 32, thinks it would be an easy night's work...

'The fight between two gangsters'

Having made a successful return to UFC after three years out, you'd think Nate Diaz might be looking for a trilogy fight with rival Conor McGregor.

But, after defeating former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision, Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal for what he referred to as a fight between two "gangsters".

Masvidal feels he deserves a big-money fight after beating Briton Darren Till, followed by a brutal five-second knockout of the undefeated Ben Askren...