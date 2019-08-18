Kash Farooq and Lee McGregor want fight that 'Scottish public want'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Kash Farooq floors Duane Winters in first round

Kash Farooq and Lee McGregor are ready to "give Scottish boxing fans what they want" and meet in the ring by the end of the year.

Glaswegian Farooq, 23, made short work of Duane Winters in the third defence of his British bantamweight title, winning inside the first round.

Edinburgh's McGregor, 22, is now the mandatory challenger and both fighters are keen for the bout to happen.

"I'd like it at the end of the year," Farooq said after Saturday's win.

"Lee wants it as well. We're good pals. There's no beef or anything like that. I've not got anything bad to say about him.

"It's two bantamweights, we're the same age as well, we grew up in the Scotland team. We just want the fight to get on. But it's down to the management."

Glasgow-based Farooq took his record to 13 wins from 13 - six by knockout - with his win over Winters earning him the Lonsdale belt outright.

McGregor, unbeaten in seven fights, retained his Commonwealth bantamweight title with an eighth-round stoppage of Scott Allan in June.

"I've made no secret that's the fight I want," McGregor said ringside after Farooq's win. "I think Kash wants that as well.

"They wanted to win the British belt outright, he's won it now, he's made history. It's a great achievement and he's done well. I think it's time now to give Scottish boxing fans what they want.

"I think the Scottish public are really going to be split down the middle who they choose in this fight. And that's why I think everyone is so intrigued by it. May the best man win."

Media playback is not supported on this device Let's fight by end of year - Farooq & McGregor

'Travesty if fight doesn't happen' - analysis

Former super-featherweight world champion Alex Arthur on BBC Scotland

This is probably the best fight I can think of, ever, in Scotland. Even since me, Willie Lomond and Craig Docherty. Ken Buchanan and Jim Watt. That is the level, this fight is that level.

I think it would be an absolute robbery to the public if these guys don't fight. Both of them are exceptional, they're such good fighters, it would be a travesty for this fight not to happen.