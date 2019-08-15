Sean McComb: Unbeaten Belfast super-lightweight named on Ulster Hall card

McComb took his record to 9-0 with an impressive win at Falls Park on 3 August

Undefeated super-lightweight Sean McComb will seek to take his professional record to 9-0 at the Ulster Hall on 11 October.

The Belfast fighter will feature on a bill topped by Paddy Barnes who takes on Welshman Jay Harris.

Lewis Crocker and Marco McCullough have also been added to the bill.

Crocker remains undefeated after nine bouts while McCullough returns to action following his spectacular knock-out win over Declan Geraghty.

McComb, who is a year into his professional career, has drawn plaudits for his recent performances with his win over Renald Garrido at Falls Park on 3 August arguably his most impressive outing to date.

Likewise, Crocker has taken to the professional game well having left amateur boxing aged just 20.

Olympic medallist Barnes will top the bill having returned to winning ways earlier this month.