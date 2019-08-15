Hus Ragip: World Boxing Super Series keen on unique DLR MC work

Hus Ragip's cries of "let's get ready to travel" on the Docklands Light Railway brought smiles, endless social media shares and could be about to land him a "dream" opportunity.

The 33-year-old Londoner's unique style in welcoming an approaching train to a station as if it were a boxing superstar went viral online this week and has prickled the interest of one of the sport's biggest promoters.

Kalle Sauerland - one of the men behind the World Boxing Super Series - says Ragip appears a "natural" with the microphone and wants to offer up an opportunity.

"We are going to reach out to him and there's potentially a big show in the UK for us this autumn so its something we'd love to maybe see him do a couple of fights on the undercard to try him out" Sauerland, 42, told BBC Sport.

"Ring announcing is something that takes a certain talent. Sometimes people believe they can be the greatest at it but they are diabolical. This guys seems to have a knack for it and he's already performing on the big stage, or the big platform.

"We'd love to give him a chance and hopefully around a big Super Series event.

"I've been stuck on enough London tubes to know that someone like that can make a nice difference to your day. I thought it was a very touching clip but one of someone who clearly has a natural talent for it."

'Let me do my thing'

Ragip's work has been shared by legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer

Ragip has a film-school background and says he has always enjoyed trying out new voices on the microphone.

He has only been working for Docklands Light Railway as a customer service officer for nine weeks and told BBC Sport he first started introducing trains to the station like fight stars around two weeks ago.

Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer, famed for his 'Let's get ready to rumble' catchphrase, re-tweeted one of Ragip's videos but it was in recent days that footage of him began to make it on to television networks and into social media timelines prolifically.

Another boxing management company - MTK Global - have also contacted Ragip and shared his work, while an un-named fighter has been in touch to give him tickets to his next bout.

Sauerland's Super Series has featured the likes of Tony Bellew, George Groves and Oleksandr Usyk in the last 18 months and when asked about the prospect of working at one of their events, Ragip said: "That would be a dream come true.

"It would be amazing and I'd be 100% down for it. If I was given the opportunity I would go with the mindset of give me the cards and the microphone and I will do my thing and get the crowd going. Whatever I do I give 110%.

"The response has been overwhelming, a crazy experience. I did it just to make passengers happy, smile and enjoy their journey so they'd know the DLR was unique.

"But it was making peoples' day and they were thanking me, recording me, it just took off."

Ragip, who is based in Broxbourne, describes himself as a lifelong boxing fan with a love for Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury.

He became a father for the first time in recent weeks and says his partner has also been overwhelmed by the attention coming his way.

"Loads of family and friends told me something good would come from my talents," he added.

"I believe I was born for this."