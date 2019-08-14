Jay Harris to defend flyweight titles against Paddy Barnes in Belfast

Belfast's Paddy Barnes (L) returned to winning ways against Joel Sanchez after two defeats

Jay Harris will defend his European and Commonwealth flyweight titles against Paddy Barnes on 11 October at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

The Swansea fighter, 28, claimed the European belt by beating Angel Moreno in his previous fight in June.

Harris' perfect record of 16 wins will be put to the test by three-time Olympian Barnes, 32, fighting in front of his home Belfast crowd.

"I'm really excited to be fighting Paddy Barnes," Harris said.

"I think our styles will make one hell of a fight. I'm especially really looking forward to it after seeing the last Belfast show because the atmosphere was amazing and I can't wait for it.

Barnes (6-2) is a late starter in the pro ranks after his fine amateur career, beginning with five straight wins before being stopped by WBC champion Cristofer Rosales in August 2018.

The Belfast man then lost a split decision to Oscar Mojica in his next fight, but returned to winning ways on 8 August with a dominant victory over Joel Sanchez on the Feile an Phobail event at Falls Park.

"I can't wait for this fight. It will be a great exciting bout because Harris is an aggressive fighter like myself so I already know he will be in my face and I won't have to go looking for him, which suits me," Barnes said.

"It is good it's in Belfast as the fans wont have to travel far, but we are both experienced fighters so it doesn't matter where it is. It's going to be a brilliant fight."