Paddy Barnes: Belfast fighter to face Jay Harris at the Ulster Hall in October

Paddy Barnes recorded a comfortable points victory over Joel Sanchez in Belfast earlier this month

Belfast fighter Paddy Barnes will return to the ring when he takes on Welshman Jay Harris at the Ulster Hall later this year.

Olympic medallist Barnes, 32, returned to winning ways earlier this month with a points victory over Joel Sanchez on the undercard of Michael Conlan's fight at Falls Park.

Harris, 28, beat Angel Moreno to claim the vacant EBU flyweight title in June.

The flyweight bout will headline the Ulster Hall event on October 11.

"I can't wait for this fight," said Barnes.

"It will be a great, exciting bout because Harris is an aggressive fighter like myself so I already know he will be in my face."

This will be Barnes' seventh professional fight in Belfast having won five out of his previous six, with his sole defeat inflicted by WBC world flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales at Windsor Park in August 2018.

Harris is unbeaten in 16 professional fights with eight knockouts to his name.

"It is good it's in Belfast as the fans wont have to travel far," added Barnes.

"But we are both experienced fighters so it doesn't matter where it is. It's going to be a brilliant fight."