Steven Donnelly: Ballymena man to fight at London Ultimate Boxxer tournament

Steven Donnelly (right) has won his opening five professional bouts

Ballymena man Steven Donnelly will continue his professional boxing career at the Ultimate Boxxer 5 tournament in London on 20 September.

The Ultimate Boxxer series is aimed at fighters who are making their way in the professional ranks.

Twice Commonwealth Games medallist Donnelly will become the first Olympian to box in the series.

Donnelly, 30, will be among eight welterweights competing in the one-night competition at The 02.

The Ballymena man represented Ireland at the Rio Olympics in 2016 before opting to turn professional last year.

Donnelly will be joined by Joshua Ejakpovi, Kingsley Egbunike, Kaan Hawes, Lenny Fuller, Lewis Syrett, Aaron Collins and Sean Robinson at the Indigo at The O2.

Each bout consists of three three-minute rounds with all of the action completed within around three hours.

Former world champions Paulie Malignaggi and Anthony Crolla are both ambassadors for the series and Malignaggi has hailed Donnelly's participation in next month's tournament.

'It speaks volumes about the attraction of Ultimate Boxxer that we have an Olympian who is now starting his professional career wanting to be involved with the tournament,' said Malignaggi.