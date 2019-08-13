Billy Joe Saunders wants fights with Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin after Matchroom switch

Billy Joe Saunders says he can switch between middleweight and super-middleweight divisions

World super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders says he has joined Matchroom Boxing to pursue Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Saunders, 29, parted amicably with long-term promoter Frank Warren in early August and has moved to work with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom organisation.

The WBO champion at 168lb has long sought bouts with Alvarez and Golovkin.

"I made this move to make these fights because I'm sick of hearing their excuses," said Saunders.

In theory, the fact Hearn has a broadcasting deal with the DAZN streaming service on which both Alvarez and Golovkin operate could make a bout with Saunders easier to make.

Saunders went as far as suggesting he would entertain a "winner-takes-all" split of money against either of his primary targets.

Alvarez holds the WBA belt in the 160lb middleweight division, where Saunders previously enjoyed a long title reign before stepping up in weight.

A unification contest with Britain's WBA world super-middleweight champion Callum Smith also looks more possible given the Liverpudlian works with Hearn.

Saunders added: "I will go where the big fights are and I can fluctuate between middleweight and super-middleweight.

"If the big fights are at middleweight then I'll have them at middle. If they're at super-middleweight then I'll have them at super."