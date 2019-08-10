Josh Taylor v Regis Prograis: WBSS deny American has pulled out

Josh Taylor reached the Super Series final - and became world champion - by beating Ivan Baranchyk in May

Organisers of Josh Taylor's unification world title fight with Regis Prograis have denied that the bout has been scrapped amid a row over money.

Taylor was to meet WBA and interim WBC champion Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series super-lightweight final.

But Prograis has filed legal action against the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) to allow him to miss the fight, reportedly because of missed payments.

WBSS call the move "unfounded and without basis in fact or law".

The organisation "strenuously denies" that it has violated any contractual agreement and says it will enforce its deal with Prograis "with all resources available if needed".

"WBSS will defend the tournament against any attempts of third parties to interfere with the tournament with all means and in all jurisdictions available as necessary," a statement added.

"We look forward to the upcoming final of the super-lightweights between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor, which promises to be a spectacular boxing night."

Taylor has suggested the fight should be in Scotland for commercial reasons, but it has been suggested that it could be held in Manchester on 5 October.