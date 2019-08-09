Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr: Rematch in Saudi Arabia on 7 December

Britain's Anthony Joshua will face unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch in Saudi Arabia on 7 December.

The pair fought in New York in June, with Ruiz earning a shock seventh-round stoppage victory to hand Joshua his first professional loss.

Ruiz, who was knocked down in the third round before recovering, picked up the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium had been among the options to host the rematch.

