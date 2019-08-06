Nicola Adams: GB boss McCracken open to double Olympic champion competing at Tokyo 2020

Nicola Adams will be in action at the Royal Albert Hall on 27 September

GB Boxing performance director Rob McCracken would be "willing to listen" if Nicola Adams wanted to bid for a place at a third Olympics - but stressed he has had no discussions with the double gold medallist.

Adams, now a professional, posted a video on social media of the Tokyo 2020 gold medal, commenting: "I wonder how this would look on my mantelpiece."

"If Nicky wanted to talk we're always willing to listen to her but there's nothing in it at the moment," McCracken told BBC Sport.

"The door is open at GB Boxing for sure. There's always a possibility for anybody. But up till now there's been no chats."

Adams won Olympic gold at 51kg at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

After Rio, she left the GB Boxing programme to turn professional, and became WBO world flyweight champion for the first time in July.

Having fought professionally does not preclude her competing at the Tokyo Games, provided she qualifies and is nominated by the British Olympic Association.

However, the 36-year-old is under contract with the promoter Frank Warren.

McCracken added: "Boxers like Nicola Adams, Katie Taylor - former Olympic medallists [who have gone professional] - I'm sure they all think about [another Olympics] from time to time.

"But there's nothing to report on, to be honest with you."