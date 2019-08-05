Carl Frampton: Non-boxing related hand injury forces Belfast boxer out of Dominguez fight

Frampton has held world titles at two weights

Carl Frampton has been forced to pull out of Saturday's fight with Emmanuel Dominguez due to a non-boxing related hand injury.

It has been reported that an ornament dropped on the Belfast boxer's hand, breaking two bones and ruling him out of the bout in Philadelphia.

The 32-year-old was due to make his first return to the ring since his defeat by Josh Warrington in December.

Frampton is a former world champion at super-bantamweight and featherweight.

He had tweeted earlier on Monday that he had just finished his "last hard session" ahead of the bout.

Frampton also had a fight cancelled in 2017 when Mexican opponent Andres Gutierrez slipped in the shower ahead of the bout.