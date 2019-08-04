Carl Frampton: Former two-weight champion may move up for title shot says Bob Arum

Frampton has held world titles at two weights

Carl Frampton's next world title fight will come sooner if he goes up a weight division says his US promoter Bob Arum.

Frampton, who faces Emmanuel Dominguez on Saturday, was on course to meet WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez later this year, but Valdez has vacated his title.

"Without any question (moving up) would be a quicker route," said Arum.

"There's a lot of room if Carl decides to go for the super-featherweight title."

Frampton, a former world champion at super-bantamweight and featherweight, has never fought at 130lb.

Mexican Valdez vacated his belt in favour of a move into the super-featherweight division, with American Shakur Stevenson set to face Joet Gonzalez for the now vacant WBO belt.

"We can make a fight for Carl at featherweight," said Arum.

"(But) I don't think at this stage that Frampton does well with Shakur. Shakur is an amazing talent who will probably end up to be a welterweight."

Arum, whose promotion company Top Rank signed a multi-fight deal with Frampton in March, has earmarked 130lb WBO champion Jamal Herring and WBC belt holder Miguel Berchelt, both of whom are also signed with Top Rank, as potential opponents for the Belfast fighter.

"I think Frampton would do very well with Herring," he said.

"If he wants to fight Valdez and he's going up to 130, he could still fight Valdez even if it's not for a title, it would still be a huge fight in the United States."

Talk of a world title shot in any weight division will vanish should Frampton lose to Dominguez in Philadelphia.

The 32-year-old is returning to the ring for the first time since his defeat by Josh Warrington in December.