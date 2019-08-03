Paddy Barnes: Olympic medallist takes much-needed win in Belfast

Barnes bounced back from consecutive defeats in Falls Park

Paddy Barnes returned to winning ways in front of his home crowd with a comfortable points victory over Joel Sanchez.

The former world title contender was awarded five of the six rounds.

Returning to flyweight, the Olympic medallist controlled proceedings to take his first win since November 2017.

Despite suffering an early cut, Barnes showed superior hand speed and shot selection to comfortable dispatch of his opponent.

12 months ago Barnes suffered his first defeat as a professional, losing a world title fight against Cristofer Rosales after a brutal body blow.

He then moved up two weights for his next bout in March, but lost on a split decision after which he questioned his future in the sport before ultimately deciding to continue.

Barnes, 32, will fight again this year before seeking a world title bout.