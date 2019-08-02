Billy-Joe Saunders and promoter Frank Warren end partnership

  • From the section Boxing
Billy-Joe Saunders
Saunders won the world title with a unanimous points victory in Stevenage

WBO super-middleweight champion Billy-Joe Saunders has parted company with promoter Frank Warren.

The 29-year-old, who won the world title with a points victory over Shefat Isufi in May, has worked with Warren throughout his professional career.

During their association, Saunders won British, Commonwealth and European titles and became a world champion in two divisions.

He said: "I'll always be appreciative for everything Frank has done for me."

