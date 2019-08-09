Kash Farooq: British bantamweight champion to defend title

From the section

Kash Farooq stopped Kyle Williams in his last fight during April

British bantamweight championship boxing Venue: Radisson Blu, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 17 August Coverage: Live on BBC Scotland and BBC Sport Scotland website from 22:15 BST

Kash Farooq will defend his British bantamweight title on Saturday, 17 August against Duane Winters live on BBC Scotland.

The Pakistan-born Scot, 23, is unbeaten in 12 professional bouts, most recently stopping Kyle Williams in April.

It will be Farooq's third title defence with the bout taking place in Glasgow.

Bristol-based Winters, 31, has won 11 of his 12 professional bouts and is Britain's Southern Area super bantamweight champion.

Farooq and Winters are due to meet at 22:15 BST, with BBC Scotland's online coverage also featuring each undercard fight at the city's Raddison Blu venue.