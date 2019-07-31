Michael Conlan: Belfast fighter says he will not stop until he is world number one

Conlan is looking to make it 12 wins from 12 since turning professional

Michael Conlan v Diego Alberto Ruiz Venue: Falls Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 3 August Coverage: Live commentary from 22:00 BST on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Belfast fighter Michael Conlan says facing Diego Alberto Ruiz will launch his bid for world domination.

The featherweight, 27, will take on the Argentine at Feile an Phobail in west Belfast on Saturday night.

Conlan, who hopes to extend his professional record to 12 wins from 12, says he will not stop until he is world number one.

"I want to be the best in the world, it's as simple as that," said Conlan.

"The Conlan revolution ends when I'm world champion and have millions in the bank. It started with my amateur career when I was able to be the best in the world and I want to do the same as a professional."

While the 2014 Commonwealth gold medallist maintains a singular focus on reaching the summit, Conlan is wary of the significant threat poised by Ruiz, who has 21 wins from his 23 fights.

"He's a very good fighter," he added during his public workout on the lawn at Belfast City Hall.

Conlan defended his WBO Inter-Continental featherweight title against Ruben Hernandez in March

"He's fresh, young and wants to win. He's on a 10-fight winning streak so he won't want to drop that and he's had almost as many knockouts as I've had fights so it's going to be an interesting fight - one I need to win if I really want to be world champion."

At least 7,000 people are expected to attend the outdoor event and, while Conlan is expecting an electric atmosphere for his second home-town bout, he feels fighting in Madison Square Garden has prepared him for the big occasion.

"I can keep my focus," he explained. "I've experienced this before in New York, so I know what to expect with a big atmosphere - it's going to be a tremendous night."