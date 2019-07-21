Manny Pacquiao beats Keith Thurman on points to take WBA Super welterweight title

Manny Pacquiao
American Thurman was knocked down in the first round by Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao has become the WBA Super champion at the age of 40 - outpointing previously undefeated welterweight Keith Thurman in a split decision in Las Vegas.

Thurman was knocked down in the first round but a thrilling fight went the full distance.

The American, 30, had been looking for his 30th straight win.

Two judges scored it 115-112 to Pacquiao, while the other gave it 114-113 to Thurman.

Pacquiao - a world champion at eight weights - was fighting for the 71st time in a stellar career that has seen seven defeats, but with four of those losses coming in his past 11 fights before the meeting with Thurman.

The Filipino - a senator in his homeland - could now face Britain's Amir Khan. Last week he denied claims that an agreement for a bout in Saudi Arabia was a already in place for November.

Khan claims the bout will take place in Riyadh on 8 November.

More follows.

