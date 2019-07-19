Jason Quigley: Donegal middleweight suffers first professional loss

Quigley was unbeaten in his first 16 professional contests

Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley's rise up the professional ranks was abruptly halted as he tasted defeat for the first time against Tureano Johnson.

The Bahamian dominated nine rounds of the contest before Quigley's trainer Dominic Ingle called off the fight.

The loss is a major setback in Quigley's pursuit of a world title fight, with the Ballybofey man also relinquishing his NABF belt.

By contrast, the win will move Johnson close to the division's top 10.

Quigley, 28, began his professional career shortly after reaching the final of the World Amateur Boxing Championships in 2013.

With the backing of Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, the Irishman caught the eye and captured the NABF title with victory over Glen Tapia in March 2017.

However talk of a world title shot will now be put on hold after Quigley was well beaten by a relentless Johnson in California.

After taking control of the contest, Johnson wobbled his opponent with a thunderous left in the sixth round.

Although Quigley showed impressive resilience to stay on his feet, he could do little to stop the onslaught and was barely able to defend himself in the latter stages of the ninth, forcing Ingle to end the contest with his fighter slumped on the stool.

"I'm here to get another strap, the big strap. I'm here to be a world champion," said Johnson after the contest.

"Whoever got those belts, I want a (Jermall) Charlo, I want a Canelo (Alvarez), I want all of them."