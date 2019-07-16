Daniel Dubois: New British heavyweight champion could be 'something special'

Daniel Dubois now has 12 wins from 12, 11 via knockout

Heavyweight knockout specialist Daniel Dubois could be "something special", says Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce.

Londoner Dubois, 21, became one of the youngest fighters to claim the British heavyweight title, knocking out Nathan Gorman inside five rounds.

"He is the most exciting heavyweight in the world and one of the most exciting prospects in the world," said Bunce.

"Against Gorman it was vicious, nasty, brutal - simple, chilling in the end."

Bunce added: "These were the youngest-ever pairing to contest a British heavyweight title and we are looking for flaws. That's credit to both of them. With these tiny adjustments, we may have something special on our hands.

"I still think there are 18 months or two years before you have to throw Dubois in.

"He can just tread water behind the biggest heavyweight names for two or three fights, and has to in my opinion."

Last year, Dubois' sister Caroline was dubbed one of the finest female boxers commentator Mike Costello had ever seen, so the sport and success run in the family.

Joe Joyce won silver at the 2016 Olympic Games and has not lost as a pro

Dubois and Gorman knew one another from time spent in the same Great Britain boxing squad that blooded former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

"Looking back at the past three British heavyweight title bouts between two unbeaten boxers, they were won by Lennox Lewis, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua," said Costello. "They weren't massively experienced either.

"When we are talking about where Dubois might go, even if you only take into account the two above him in terms of how quickly they got to the British title - Herbie Hide and Joe Bugner fought for world titles.

"The sense you get is doing this this quickly does bode well for the future. And being in the hands of promoter Frank Warren as well, it must be in his mind to have a heavyweight world champion he has developed from cradle to the championship. Daniel Dubois is in safe hands given that burning ambition.

"You look at the British heavyweight scene, in the top 10 are Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, Dereck Chisora, Nathan Gorman, Hughie Fury, David Price and Dave Allen. There can't ever have been a British top 10 like that."

'Joyce ready for world tilt'

Joyce, 33, extended his record since winning Olympic silver in 2016 to 10 wins from 10, out-pointing American Bryant Jennings on the undercard of Dubois' win.

The 6ft 6in London fighter admitted he showboated a bit too much early on in the fight but he comfortably joined Oscar Rivas, Luis Ortiz and Wladimir Klitschko as the only men to beat Jennings.

While he has had fewer fights in the paid ranks, and given he is 12 years older then Dubois, those close to Joyce know he will need to be moved towards any world-title shot with more speed.

Costello added: "Joyce, given he went 12 rounds at a relentless space, that chin and that pace are going to trouble anyone in the world.

"Even though he has only had 10 fights, he is ready for a world title fight. For example, he beats Dominic Breazeale, who was deemed good enough to recently face Wilder. Joyce beats him for me every day of the week."