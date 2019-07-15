Pernell Whitaker: Former world champion boxer nicknamed 'Sweet Pea' dies in accident

Pernell Whitaker
Whitaker (left) suffered four defeats in his professional career - one of those came against Felix Trinidad in 1999

Former world champion Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker has died after being hit by a vehicle in the US, police have said.

The 55-year-old, who won gold at the Olympics in 1984, was pronounced dead in Virginia on Sunday night.

Whitaker was a world champion in four divisions - WBC lightweight, IBF light welterweight, WBC welterweight and WBA light middleweight.

The American retired in 2001 before working as a trainer.

He fought as a professional 46 times, winning 40 of those bouts - 17 by knockout.

Floyd Mayweather instagram
Floyd Mayweather shared a picture taken just a day before Whitaker's death
Mike Tyson tweet
Mike Tyson was one of many from the boxing world to pay tribute on social media
Sulaiman tweet
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also added his tribute on Twitter

