Pernell Whitaker: Former world champion boxer nicknamed 'Sweet Pea' dies in accident

Whitaker (left) suffered four defeats in his professional career - one of those came against Felix Trinidad in 1999

Former world champion Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker has died after being hit by a vehicle in the US, police have said.

The 55-year-old, who won gold at the Olympics in 1984, was pronounced dead in Virginia on Sunday night.

Whitaker was a world champion in four divisions - WBC lightweight, IBF light welterweight, WBC welterweight and WBA light middleweight.

The American retired in 2001 before working as a trainer.

He fought as a professional 46 times, winning 40 of those bouts - 17 by knockout.

Floyd Mayweather shared a picture taken just a day before Whitaker's death

Mike Tyson was one of many from the boxing world to pay tribute on social media