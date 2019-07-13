Tyson Fury says 'saving lives' is better than boxing

Fury has won 28 and drawn one of his 19 bouts

Britain's former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says helping to "save lives" is a better feeling than anything he has achieved in boxing.

Fury, 30, has openly discussed his struggles with mental health, drugs and alcohol since returning to the ring in 2018.

He said people have flown from Korea and the US to hear him speak about his comeback on a UK speaking tour.

"You will not believe the amount of people I'm helping," he told BBC Sport.

"It really does humble me now for people to say to me you saved my son's, daughter's or wife's life.

"It feels amazing and is a better feeling than beating all those fighters I have fought, 10 times over."

Fury spent two and a half years out of the ring following his superb win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

During that time he gained 10st in weight, suffered from mental health issues and considered suicide.

Since returning in June 2018, he has landed three wins and shared an enthralling draw with American WBC world champion Deontay Wilder in December, rising from the canvas after a huge knockdown in the final round.

Speaking before Saturday's British title fight between Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman at the O2 in London, Fury said: "I saw myself knocked out by Wilder in round 12 but that man rose to his feet for a purpose.

"I know the purpose now - to put out the reaching hand of help.

"You will not believe the amount of people who randomly turn up to the house, send a letter or turn up to the tour.

"It's not a sport. I am helping for the good of people, which makes me feel good."

Fury said he has been training consistently since beating Germany's Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on 15 June, a show he described as "sensational".

He expects to fight in New York in October and said an agreement is in place to face Wilder again on 22 February.