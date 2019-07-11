Dubois v Gorman: British heavyweight fight to be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live

Gorman (left) and Dubois are both undefeated in their careers

Dubois v Gorman Date: Saturday, 13 June; Venue: O2 Arena, London Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live-text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

The much-anticipated British heavyweight title contest between Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman will be broadcast across BBC Radio 5 Live.

Gorman, 23, and Dubois, 21, are both undefeated going into a fight for the vacant title at London's O2 Arena.

The pair - former sparring partners - know a win would move them closer to the world's elite heavyweights.

Promoter Frank Warren said they would face the first "storm" of their careers as the bout is expected to be close.

BBC Radio 5 Live analyst Steve Bunce agreed: "Suddenly they are thrown into a storm. These two shouldn't be fighting one another now. It should be 12 months away. I'm picking a draw. I'm not sitting on the fence, it's how I've seen it play out.

"I've sat between them and it was intense with the stares and glares. I think the winner of this fight will need an awful lot of brain. I'm not as convinced as some that it will be decided by brawn."

In addition to coverage on 5 Live, the BBC Sport website will offer a live text commentary.

Manchester-based Gorman - a relative of former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury - is trained by Ricky Hatton and has had 16 straight wins.

Dubois, who fights out of Canning Town in east London, has 11 wins, 10 via knockout.

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Mike Costello said: "For me the key here is Nathan Gorman making Dubois miss and making him pay.

"We saw Dubois taken the distance for the only time in his career in October by the American Kevin Johnson, who was making him miss but had no intention of making him pay."