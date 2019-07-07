Tyson Fury: Briton says his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in February

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's first fight ended in an enthralling draw which lead to the American retaining his title

Britain's Tyson Fury says his highly-anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will take place on 22 February 2020.

Fury, 30, stopped German Tom Schwarz in round two last month in his first fight since a draw with Wilder in December - which the Englishman felt he won.

Wilder is slated to defend his belt against Luis Ortiz but beating the Cuban would allow a rematch with Fury.

"The rematch has been confirmed and signed, 22 February," said Fury.

Speaking at a Q&A event at Bradford's Alhambra Theatre, Fury added: "It's on, the rematch. This time I am going to knock him out.

"This time I haven't been out the ring for three years, this time I haven't been abusing too much alcohol."

Wilder's fight against Ortiz, another return bout, is expected to take place in September.

The 33-year-old American returned to action in May with a sensational first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale to retain his WBC world heavyweight title in New York.

Meanwhile, Fury's British promoter Frank Warren said he is likely to fight again in September or October, possibly in New York, before a rematch against Wilder.