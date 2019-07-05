Luke Campbell says Vasyl Lomachenko bout gives chance to leave legacy

Campbell will have his second world-title shot when he takes on Lomachenko

British lightweight Luke Campbell says beating Vasyl Lomachenko to become a world champion will provide him with a legacy to be proud of.

Campbell, 31, is set to fight the Ukrainian for three of the four world lightweight titles on 31 August, with negotiations to be finalised next week.

Lomachenko, 31, is seen as one of the sport's finest fighters at any weight.

"It will be the toughest challenge of my career but I'm up for it," Campbell told BBC Sport. "He's a class fighter."

Campbell added: "He can do everything. You don't get ranked like he is for nothing do you? But how do I get in that list? I'll tell you how, 31 August.

"I believe I am the best and everybody will see in this fight. This is a mega fight here in the UK. We have not had a fight like this in a long time. Two guys, both at the top of their game, fighting off."

Campbell's hard route... again

Campbell did not expect to face Lomachenko for the vacant WBC title

Lomachenko has never fought in the UK and will bring his WBO and WBA title to the contest, with the vacant WBC belt also on the line.

Campbell worked his way to a shot at the WBC title by becoming number one ranked with the organisation.

"He wasn't ranked anywhere in the WBC," Campbell added. "Then his name started getting mentioned in who I could face for the title. They put him in from nowhere.

"It's definitely a harder path to a world title but I am not bitter or mad. I want to prove I am the best. To do that you have to fight the best. Everything happens for a reason.

"He was either getting beat if we fought in a couple of fights time or now in this fight, so it doesn't make a difference to me."

London 2012 Olympic champion Campbell will be an underdog in what is his second world-title shot, having lost narrowly to Venezuelan Jorge Linares in 2017.

The Hull fighter later revealed he had kept his father's death a secret in the build-up to the Linares fight. He has since reeled off three consecutive wins, taking his record to 20 wins from 22 bouts.

Lomachenko compiled a reported 396 wins and only one loss in his amateur career, and won Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012.

As a professional, he has repeatedly broken records and is the fastest fighter in history to have held world titles at three weights, winning lightweight, super featherweight and featherweight honours in just 12 bouts.

This week, Anthony Crolla - who was knocked out by Lomachenko in April - said landing a clean shot on the champion was "the worst thing I could've done" given the retaliation that followed.

Campbell added: "I have never had it easy have I? I fought Linares for a world title - a Linares at his prime, in the US, in his back garden. I relish these opportunities.

"There are kids who have won titles a lot easier but at the end of the day my story will be better. At the end of the day I am very grateful to be where I am. There are a lot of guys out there who aren't as fortunate as I have been in boxing.

"Lomachenko has a lot of tricks. He's a trickster. I am not a trickster. What I'll do is give it 100%, go in there, do what I do very well and hit you hard.

"I don't know if you have got the vibe but I am up for it, very focused. If you are not focused fighting someone like this guy, you never will be."