European Games: Lauren Price wins gold to set Olympic marker

  • From the section Boxing
Lauren Price
Lauren Price won a gold medal for Wales at the Commonwealth Games held on the Gold Coast, Australia in 2018

Lauren Price underlined her credentials for success at the Tokyo Olympics after winning European Games gold in Minsk.

Price won via a 4-1 split decision over Netherlands Olympic silver medallist Nouchka Fontijn at middleweight.

Fontijn, the defending champion, beat Price in the semi-final at the World Championships in India last November.

"I think about the Olympics every single day, all these tournaments and training camps, it is all preparation for Tokyo," Price told BBC Sport.

