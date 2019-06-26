Amir Khan opponent Neeraj Goyat replaced by Billy Dib after Indian hurt in car crash

Amir Khan will face Australia's Billy Dib next month after his original opponent, India's Neeraj Goyat, was injured in a car crash.

Britain's Khan, 32, was due to face Goyat in Saudi Arabia on 12 July and earn a reported £7m.

Former world featherweight champion Dib, 33, will replace Goyat and said the chance was his "real-life Rocky moment".

"I hope Neeraj recovers quick and gets fully fit again," Khan said.

Khan had spoken of his excitement at fighting in Saudi Arabia and said the bout was ideal for him because it offered a quick route back into the ring following his controversial defeat by decorated American Terence Crawford on 20 April, when he was accused of 'quitting'.

In a video released on social media on Wednesday, Khan said: "Billy is a two-time world boxing champion and will be coming up [in weight] to fight me, just like I did with Canelo [Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez]."

The fight will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

More to follow.