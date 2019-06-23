Oleksandr Usyk named as WBO mandatory challenger for Joshua v Ruiz winner

Oleksandr Usyk stopped Tony Bellew in the eighth round to retain all four cruiserweight belts in November

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk has been named mandatory challenger for the winner of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight-title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr by the WBO.

Usyk, 32, the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion, pulled out of his heavyweight debut against Carlos Takam in May because of injury.

Ruiz, 29, stunned Joshua to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles on 1 June and is under contract to take a rematch.

The rematch has been mooted for later this year, possibly in New York.

Usyk was the first boxer to hold all four world titles at cruiserweight as he won the World Boxing Super Series tournament.

The 2012 Olympic champion's final bout in the lighter division came in November when he knocked out Briton Tony Bellew - a seventh successive world title victory.

He is unbeaten in 16 professional fights, with 12 knock-out wins.