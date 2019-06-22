Lee McGregor stops Scott Allan in eighth round to retain Commonwealth title

Lee McGregor improved his record to seven wins from seven fights

Lee McGregor retained his Commonwealth bantamweight title with an eighth-round stoppage of Scott Allan at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

McGregor had Allan down earlier in the round, and although the Lanark-man beat the count the fight was waved off after another flurry of punches.

Edinburgh-born McGregor, 22, is now undefeated in seven fights.

Keiran Smith also retained his WBC international super-welterweight belt on the same card.

The Greenrigg-based Smith extended his record to 15-0 with opponent Ivan Montero deemed unable to continue after 10 rounds following a cut.

Elsewhere on the undercard it was a good night for the home fighters.

Welterweight Lewis Benson defeated Renald Garrido 77-75 on points.

Glasgow's Craig McIntyre made it 12 wins from 13 bouts after stopping Chris Addaway in the third round of their welterweight clash.

Motherwell's Reece McFadden took his professional record to 4-0 with a 60-54 win over six rounds against Joel Sanchez at super-flyweight.

Jack Turner and Craig Morgan defeated Misael Zeledon and Elvis Guillen respectively in four round fights.