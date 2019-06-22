Lee McGregor stops Scott Allan in eighth round to retain Commonwealth title
Lee McGregor retained his Commonwealth bantamweight title with an eighth-round stoppage of Scott Allan at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.
McGregor had Allan down earlier in the round, and although the Lanark-man beat the count the fight was waved off after another flurry of punches.
Edinburgh-born McGregor, 22, is now undefeated in seven fights.
Keiran Smith also retained his WBC international super-welterweight belt on the same card.
The Greenrigg-based Smith extended his record to 15-0 with opponent Ivan Montero deemed unable to continue after 10 rounds following a cut.
Elsewhere on the undercard it was a good night for the home fighters.
Welterweight Lewis Benson defeated Renald Garrido 77-75 on points.
Glasgow's Craig McIntyre made it 12 wins from 13 bouts after stopping Chris Addaway in the third round of their welterweight clash.
Motherwell's Reece McFadden took his professional record to 4-0 with a 60-54 win over six rounds against Joel Sanchez at super-flyweight.
Jack Turner and Craig Morgan defeated Misael Zeledon and Elvis Guillen respectively in four round fights.